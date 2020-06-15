Etowah County Health Dept. conducting COVID-19 testing, Hepatitis-A vaccination drive-through clinic

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Health Department will be conducting a COVID-19 testing and Hepatitis-A vaccination drive-through clinic on Wednesday.
The clinic will operate from 8-11 a.m. at Dwight Baptist Church, located at 520 N. 29th Street in Gadsden.
Anyone wanting to receive the free test for COVID-19 must meet the following criteria:
- No symptoms, but in a high-risk category.
- Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath.
AND
- The patient is immunocompromised or has co-morbidities OR
- The patient age is 65 years or older OR
- The patient is a healthcare worker OR
- The patient is associated with a long-term healthcare facility OR
- Patients with moderate/severe/worsening of symptoms (10 years old and up).
The entrance to the clinic will be at North 30th Street and West Meighan Boulevard. Signs will be in place to direct traffic.
The department says clients will be served while supplies last.
