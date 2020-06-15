Dozens of people gather in Scottsboro for prayer walk

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -Over a hundred community leaders and members showed up at the Scottsboro Boys Museum with only one goal in mind.
A call for unity, prayer and change.
Anthony Mccamey wanted to have a peaceful protest two weeks ago, but canceled the event after receiving violent threats.
He said he’s thankful to see the outpour of support from local leaders, law enforcement and the youth.
“To see as many people as we have today and everybody coming together supporting, there isn’t no negativity and its been positive vibes the past two weeks you know and its a lot of kids out here, they respect it and they are inspired by it," said Mccamey.
Alektra Holt was one of the youth in attendance who participated in the prayer walk to the courthouse in an effort to fight for racial injustices.
“You don’t have to have violence to make a statement, to get your voice heard, you don’t have to be loud. You can silently do things and everyone will see you and everyone will hear you and equality is the only thing that matters," said Holt.
Side by side, with signs in hands, the Director and founder of the Scottsboro Boys Museum, Sheila Washington said with the help of prayer, and the community uniting as one, she’s hopeful this will be a step forward for permanent change in our country.
“In my lifetime I’ve never seen anything like this and hopefully we can come away with a better understanding after all of the prayers and hopefully we can come together as a united front to show that were together in something," said Washington.
Law enforcement with the Scottsboro Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the prayer walk.
Mayor Robin Shelton, City Point Baptist Church, and Scottboro Interim Police Chief Ron Latimer were also on program at the event.
