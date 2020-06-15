Decatur Utilities reinstates disconnections June 22

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities (DU) is taking another step back to normal operations in June.
DU is advising customers that after three months of suspending disconnects for non-payment, it will reinstate disconnecting accounts for non-payment effective June 22.
DU asks that customers who have past-due bills contact Customer Service at 256-552-1400 well in advance of that date to discuss possible payment arrangements and avoid disconnection. Customers are encouraged to make partial payments when possible in order to keep the accrued bill balance manageable.
Customers needing assistance paying their utility bill may contact Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA). Qualification guidelines for this assistance have been relaxed due to COVID-19 to make more customers eligible.
Customers can get the latest update on applying for assistance by calling CAPNA at 256-260-4050 or by visiting www.capna.org. Additional assistance may be available through other local community support organizations.
