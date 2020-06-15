COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 657 new cases over 24 hours

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 10:14 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 25,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 769 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 302,294 tests.

In the last 14 days, 88,767 tests have been reported to the state with. 7,555 people testing positive.

The state reports 2,259 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 13,508 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Monday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JUNE 15

COUNTY JUNE 15 CASES (10 a.m.) JUNE 14 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 265 253 +12
Cullman 273 264 +9
DeKalb 322 318 +4
Franklin 730 723 +7
Jackson 122 122 0
Lauderdale 249 234 +15
Lawrence 65 64 +1
Limestone 226 215 +11
Madison 566 532 +34
Marshall 896 882 +14
Morgan 638 600 +38

