Clear and cool tonight with spotty storms Tuesday

Isolated rain chances will be possible each afternoon but will be spotty in nature. Temps and humidity will increase by Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s. The Summer Solstice will occur at 4:13 PM CDT on Saturday and Summer will officially begin. Father’s Day weekend is looking very hot for now with a heat index in the mid-90s to lower 100s both Saturday and Sunday, it is critical to stay hydrated and practice heat safety.