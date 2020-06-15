Clear and cool tonight with spotty storms Tuesday

Mostly clear skies will remain in place overnight with low temperatures falling into the low to middle 60s. Areas of patchy fog may be possible in spots by daybreak.
Increasing clouds will keep temperatures well below average on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may develop into the late afternoon hours. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with seasonal temps in the mid to upper 80s.
Isolated rain chances will be possible each afternoon but will be spotty in nature. Temps and humidity will increase by Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s. The summer solstice will occur at 4:13 p.m. CDT on Saturday and Summer will officially begin. Father’s Day weekend is looking very hot for now with a heat index in the mid-90s to lower 100s both Saturday and Sunday. It is critical to stay hydrated and practice heat safety.
Rain and storm chances will increase into the following week with temps back in the middle to upper 80s.
