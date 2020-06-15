Citizen Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform setting up meetings with council members

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We're staying on top of efforts to reform local law enforcement.
Last week, dozens of people got up to speak before the Huntsville city council on the topic. That included representatives from the Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform.
The Citizens Coalition has 1,400 members.
Around a dozen of them stepped up to the mic week to ask for the city’s support.
The group wrote 10 requests they hope city leaders sign off on and local law enforcement agencies adopt.
They read an abbreviated list of these to the council members on Thursday.
Some of them include publishing how police departments screen candidates for racial bias.. And publish standard operating procedures for use of force.
Liaison Angela Curry says they also want a board to be established to review incidents and publish their findings publicly.
But Curry says the officer’s name and citizens name wouldn’t be used. Instead a badge number and date.
“If Badge number 827 has had like 20 incidents then what’s being done to address what’s going on with this particular officer. Is there need for some therapy or time off? Maybe they’re experiencing some family issues. So again we’re not against officers, cause we really feel like they have too many burdens to try to police themselves,” Curry said.
Curry says after the meeting council members Bill Kling and Frances Ackridge said they would be willing to set up meetings to talk about the group’s goals.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.