Area high schools continue voluntary workouts amidst pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It's the new normal for voluntary football workouts.
“We’re doing the six foot distance we’re doing the mask,” Westminster Christian Academy head coach Louis LeBlanc said during practice. “We’re cutting down the numbers in the weight room, to make sure we got room to do all that.”
Westsimster’s faculty and staff are putting more importance than ever on player health and safety.
“It’s still tough to remind them," LeBlanc added. “Every now and then you got guys that are too close, and say something to them. But when you take something away from somebody for twelve weeks, and then you finally give it back, you’re a little more thankful for it. So the guys have been great.”
The football staff have also asked players to bring different sets of clothes while moving between practice sites.
“I know it’s really tough on our mommas," LeBlanc added. "Because guys are having to change clothes from the weight room to the field, to this practice to another practice, so, some guys are bringing three, four, five pairs of clothes on days they are having multiple practices.
Trying to ease the kids back off that couch after they’ve been on it for twelve weeks back into moving. That’s been tough but honestly it’s a good thing because we’ve been able to focus on teaching and getting a good foundation.
