Alabama lagging in numbers; fill out your 2020 census

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Critical funding for Alabama counties and communities will be impacted by this year's census.
The more people who fill out the 2020 census, the more money Madison County will receive. That money goes toward things like repairing roads, building schools, and supporting hospitals.
Across the country, there are 30 other states that have more people filling out the census than people living in Alabama. Almost 40 percent of Alabama households have not filled out the census.
Madison County is leading Alabama with more than 70 percent of households filling it out. Important this year, the 2020 Census will help decide whether Alabama loses a congressional seat, and the electoral vote that comes along with it.
“We currently have seven congressional seats throughout the state of Alabama, and there is a chance we could maybe lose a seat. Therefore, it is critical everyone participates in this census data because the last thing that we need is less representation in Washington, D.C.,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
The deadline to respond is Oct. 31. You can complete your questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail.
Remember, the Census Bureau will never ask for your social security number, money, bank or credit card info, and what political party affiliation you support.
