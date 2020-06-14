117th ARW deployers return to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - About 30 Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing returned to Birmingham Sunday from a 60 day deployment to the Middle East.
They touched down around 1:00 p.m. with Colonel Scott Grant, Commander, 117 ARW, waiting to be the first to greet them as they returned.
“You know I take that very seriously as a leader and I teach it to my other leaders,” said Grant. “We are there to lead them in the best training in the world to keep them safe and we are genuine about caring for them.”
The 30 men and women were scheduled for a 60 day deployment to support the air refueling mission, but the return was delayed another 22 days due to concerns over COVID-19.
“We take extreme caution and value the lives of our airmen and they’ve been overseas doing an incredible job representing this Wing and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Grant
Grant went on to say that he was very grateful for the families of the Airmen that are back here at home and to the 1100 Airmen that support the 117 ARW.
