Tennessee Riverkeeper files lawsuit for pollution in Shoal Creek

LAWRENCEBURG, Ten. (WAFF) - Tennessee Riverkeeper is planning to sue Lawrenceburg, Tennesse for sewage pollution.
The nonprofit claims more than 17 million gallons of sewage have been released into the environment, contaminating the waters of Shoal Creek.
“It carries bacteria and pathogens,” says David Whiteside, the founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper. “It’s not something that we want to get out on our streets or in our creeks.”
This isn’t the first time the area has seen an issue. In the last five years, The Lawrenceburg Sewage Treatment Plant has had 128 violations. As a result, Whiteside says The Tennessee River is getting a reputation as one of the most polluted river systems in the country.
