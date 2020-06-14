Memorial bike ride for Lt. Stephen Williams in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A memorial bike ride is scheduled Sunday for Lt. Stephen Williams of Moody Police Department.
Proceeds from the bike ride will go to Officer Williams’s family.
The ride starts at 2:13 p.m. That was Lt. Williams’ badge number.
The ride will begin and end at Moody Civic Center and will wind through many of the local neighborhoods.
The ride will be escorted by law enforcement.
Two people are in custody charged in Williams’ shooting death.
