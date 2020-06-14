Madison church offers up prayers of healing during time of unrest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday night, members of the Madison Church of Christ gathered in their church parking lot to sing songs and pray for our nation.
Families obeyed social distancing guidelines as they prayed for unity and understanding. Members say it’s a way to bring peace and hope during difficult times.
“I want the people who left here tonight to feel encouraged to feel empowered with God’s power. We want them to realize they are his instrument to go out in the world and bring peace and hope. I want them to learn to accept everybody for who they are. I want them to be challenged to make a change in their own heart." said Family Minister Brandon Pressnell.
Pressnell says about 500 people attended Sunday night’s prayer service.
