Foggy tonight with more humidity for the week ahead

A gust front moved through this afternoon bringing isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to our north, the front also caused winds to pick up for about an hour.
Things should remain quiet for the rest of the evening with less windy conditions after sunset, lows will be mild in the low to middle 60s with mostly clear skies. The work week will start off foggy on Monday morning with more sun into the afternoon, a few showers will be possible Monday afternoon with high temps in the middle 80s.
Things will start to feel more tropical as the humidity increases by Tuesday and Wednesday, more isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to heat up into the lower 90s by the end of the week into Father’s Day weekend. The pattern will get a bit more active as far as rain and storm chances go starting next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.