Firefighters help woman out of Huntsville house fire Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in South Huntsville did significant damage to a house early Sunday morning.
Huntsville Fire Department District Chief Russell Merryman said there were no serious injuries, but two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Merryman said firefighters got to the home on Dellcrest Dr. around 2:30 a.m.
He said they found a man standing on the back porch saying his wife was still inside.
The firefighters got inside and got the woman out safely, along with the couple’s pets.
Merryman said it took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. There were four fire engines on scene.
He said the house is not a total loss.
