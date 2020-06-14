Commission-based jobs impacted by pandemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - People with commission-based jobs have been having a difficult time finding their footing during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are as real estate agents, we are totally commission-based. There’s no base salary or anything like that,” said Roots Real Estate Investment, Development owner, Nick Hayes.
Many families have been under financial strain for the last few months and have strayed away from making big purchases like cars or homes; for people that sell those things for a living, its been difficult to make ends meet.
“Sellers are a little uneasy about people coming into their house and so they want to just wait until this passes. On the commercial real estate world and development side of things, it’s completely shut down,” Hayes said.
Hayes says that in his industry there are a few people that do a lot of the work and for the people that had been previously relying on this commission-based jobs for 100 percent of their income, they’re now looking for other ways to make money.
“For folks like us, maybe you’ve got some savings that can kind of sustain you during these times and kind of last until we get to the other side. Consequently I think you’ll see the number of active realtors drop because so many realtors cant afford to not have the income and so they’ll try to go into something with a regular paycheck,” Hayes said.
Hayes says that he’s hopeful that business will pick back up in the next few months.
