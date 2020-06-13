Racist graffiti found on Huntsville overpass Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some of these images may be disturbing, crews worked early Saturday morning to clean off racist graffiti from the overpass along Airport Rd. in Huntsville.
By 9 a.m. the graffiti was gone but plenty of people still saw what it said, messages saying “White Rights Matter”, drawings of swastikas and other messages marked the walls.
Several viewers reached out to WAFF with pictures and comments.
WAFF has reached out to Huntsville Police for more information, we will let you know what we hear back.
