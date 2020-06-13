Preparations are underway for Camp McWane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of young scientists will be descending upon the McWane Science Center in downtown Birmingham next week for Camp McWane.
They will be learning a variety of topics from paleontology to forensic science.
And even though we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, leaders at the McWane Science Center promise the campers will be safe and entertained.
Every week brings a new discovery for young scientist attending Camp McWane.
“How to train your dinosaur, we have Legos, we have Minecraft, we have wizardry, we have cooking. There’s so many opportunities to get your kids engaged in science,” said McWane’s Vice President of Development, Miranda Springer.
And in addition to that, campers will unwittingly learn the science of staying healthy during a pandemic.
“Staying six foot apart, wearing face coverings, understanding and practicing great hygiene and cleaning, and so that’s what we’ve arranged our camps to do,” Springer explained.
McWane is also limiting the number of campers to no more than 12 per grade level, and requiring those face coverings as they enter the building and while on the exhibit floor.
Signage around the building will remind everyone how to stay protected from COVID-19, and procedures for drop-off and pick-up have also been updated.
“Parents will drop off, we’ll do temperature checks for the kids at the cars, as well as a daily health screening of just some simple questions and then we will guide them to their classrooms from there,” Springer explained.
But will it still be fun?
“It’s going to be different, but I do think that the kids will have an amazing time while they’re here, while they’re also learning how to interact in the community during this time,” Springer said.
There are still spots available for campers, but you do need to register for them at www.mcwane.org.
Meanwhile, the science center will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 8th.
