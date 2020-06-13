Huntsville unity rally aims to bring people together, get voters registered

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For three hours Friday afternoon, people gathered in Big Spring Park to bring people together in this time of great division.
Community members, local leaders and law enforcement united as one in peace, prayer and unity.
In peace and in unity, dozens of people filled Big Spring Park.
Frederick Richardson organized the Unity Assembly.
He says he wanted to create a safe space for conversations on what’s happening locally and nationwide.
“We don’t want George Floyd and what happened to him to be forgotten if we don’t continue the change that is necessary in our country," said Richardson.
Those that attended the event said they want to see change in law enforcement to help end racial injustices.
“I was very proud of Huntsville a few weeks ago at our first protest, very proud of us. I was proud of us last week, something has to change and that stance with the police against protesters is what has to change," said Monica Lemon, attendee.
Shoulder to shoulder, law enforcement marched alongside protesters as they walked down Dr. Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
A road that honors a Huntsville native, minister and leader in the Civil Rights movement.
Appropriate for a gathering remembering our shared past, as we look ahead to what’s hopefully a better future. For everyone.
“I want them to be able to say to people that are wanting a change to say we hear you and from that I want them to tell us the plan. What can we do, I know there is a lot of talk about defunding the police and I know that’s not ideal for a lot of people. Well if that not, then what’s next?," said Imari Turk, attendee.
Richardson said the assembly was a great step, but it’s just that. A step in the future of continuing the conversation they had as a community.
During that assembly, people could also register to vote. One of the speakers made sure they had that opportunity.
Jordan Moore during times like these, it’s important to vote so you can be a part of the change you want to see.
“A lot of people have gotten away from voter registration and also the census. The census, please, I know a lot of people have probably trashed their census since they got it in the mail. You can easily go the website, fill out your census because you need that representation. You not filling out that census leaves us in a gap of having a seat taken to where you’re not going to have that representation that you’re protesting for, so please get registered to vote," said Moore.
We’re told more than 20 people registered to vote during the event.
