How to vote absentee in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The run off election is just more than a month away on July 14. If you want to vote absentee, here’s what you need do.
The application is on the secretary of state’s website.
If you don’t have internet access, call your local circuit clerk who can mail you one.
You have to register to vote absentee by June 29 and the application is due by July 9.
If you’re voting absentee due to the pandemic, check the box saying you have an illness that prevents you from going to the polls.
Once you’ve applied, you must have your absentee ballot in the mail by July 13th.
Earlier this week, Secretary of State John Merrill told us they’ve already received 20,500 requests for absentee ballots.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.