Hot again Sunday with stray thunderstorms

After another hot afternoon temps will start to cool off this evening with mild low temps in the lower 60s under clear skies.
More sunshine and heat is expected on Sunday with highs near 90 degrees, clouds will gradually increase into the afternoon with a very light breeze. A weak front will move through Sunday afternoon bringing a slight chance of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Any storms that do form along the front could possible produce some gusty winds and frequent lightning.
The work week will start off foggy on Monday morning with more sun into the afternoon, a few showers will be possible Monday afternoon with high temps in the middle 80s. Things will start to feel more tropical as the humidity increases by Tuesday and Wednesday, more isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to heat up into the lower 90s by the end of the week into Father’s Day weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.