COVID-19 fraud still on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fraud continues to be top of mind for law enforcement during the pandemic.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama continues to keep an eye on COVID-19 fraud in Alabama. In May, fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission doubled from the previous month and they’re still climbing this month. Personal protective equipment fraud and price gouging overseas are just to name a few.
"Tri-fold masks, medical gowns. We’re still seeing these websites that are proposing to sell COVID-19 cures or management supplements,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said.
And once they’re caught, they vanish only to come back with another name but with the same scheme. Town says use common sense and good digital hygiene when purchasing anything online. His office remains vigilant against fraudsters. He has this message for those who prey on others during this pandemic.
"These are the worst among us who have perpetrated frauds on American citizens during perhaps they’re greatest time of desperation. They need to be brought to justice and they will,” Town said.
Town says even if we have a vaccine say tomorrow or next week, his efforts to bring people to justice who commit COVID-19 fraud will not end for years to come.
If you believe you have been a target or victim of COVID-19 fraud or have knowledge of it, you can report it without leaving your home:
- National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or via email at www.disaster@leo.gov
- Consumer Interest Division of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office using the online form available at https://www.alabamaag.gov/consumercomplaint, or by calling 1-800-392-5658
