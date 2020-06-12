What fans can expect at Talladega Superspeedway next weekend

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Next weekend, all eyes will be on Talladega Superspeedway as they welcome fans back to the stands.
Talladega Superspeedway is the first venue to allow fans back in the stands for a major sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and they know everyone will be watching.
In nine days, Talladega Superspeedway and NASCAR will allow 5,000 fans in the grandstands to watch the Geico 500.
“We developed the 5,000 number working with the health department, the Governors office and others. It’s a number that we felt good with that we could provide social distancing with in the stands,” said Brian Crichton, President of Talladega Superspeedway.
Talladega has already sold thousands of tickets and almost all of it’s 44 RV spots located on the be back stretch, but all those with a lucky ticket can’t bring anything they want into the stands.
“Coolers are not permitted this time around. You can have a clear plastic bag that has your personal belongings in it, we are allowing food and beverage inside of that clear plastic bag, but that’s just for our no touch policy," Crichton said.
Fans will also be required to wear a mask. As far as social distancing, each seat has been strategically placed throughout the grandstands.
“We’ve basically created pods of four throughout our grandstands, we’ve got about 42,000 seats for these 5,000 seats because of the pods of four,” added Crichton.
Talladega Superspeedway still has tickets available, but will only sell 5,000.
