UAB hosts discussion on “Policing, Citizen Activism and Human Rights”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosting a Facebook live Thursday on "Policing, Citizen Activism and Human Rights in Times of Distrust”. Experts talked about the recent killing of George Floyd and how it lead to protests nationwide.
Some of the discussion centered around race and why there needs to be a national conversation about it in order to see any kind of progress.
Deputy Chief Darnell Davenport with Birmingham Police talked about some of the social services that the department needs to have access to in order to get people the help they need. Resources like psychologists or domestic violence counselors with police when they respond to calls so that they can address the problems not just the symptoms.
"The police department needs to have the ability to access the other parts of the social services systems to get the folks they help that they need and I think if that occurs what you’re going to see an increased confidence in the police response. You’re going to see increased trust,” Davenport said.
"This is about food insecurity, drug addiction. It’s about any variety of things that we need to do a better job of taking care of our people and that requires money and we need to put more money into social services,” Dr. Jeff Walker, with UAB’s Department of Criminal Justice said.
You can watch the entire conversation on UAB’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Facebook.
