Tutwiler accounts for more than 20 percent of prison staffers with COVID-19

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s prisons continue to see a rise in the number of staffers and inmates infected by COVID-19.
There are currently 113 prison employees across the state who have tested positive, including 25 at Wetumpka’s Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women. The women’s facility now accounts for about 22 percent of the state’s total staff cases.
According to ADOC, of the 28 state inmates who have tested positive, St. Clair Correctional in Springville has reported 10 cases, more than a third of the state’s total.
In the latest round of self-reported cases, ADOC says four facilities each saw a new employee case including Bullock Correctional in Union Springs, Easterling Correctional in Clio, Staton Correctional in Elmore, and Tutwiler Prison in Wetumpka.
A fifth person, an Alabama Corrections Academy trainee, also self reported a positive test. ADOC says in each case, the person self-quarantined immediately at the direction of their doctor.
An investigation is underway to find any inmates or employees who may have been exposed to the infected staffers. The trainee’s test prompted the sending home of all academy trainees until the campus is thoroughly sanitized.
Of the ADOC’s 113 total employee cases, 84 are still active while the other 29 have been cleared to return to work.
Of the state’s 26 prison facilities, 11 have reported positive cases among staffers or inmates. And just four of those facilities make up over half (57 percent) of staff cases. Those include:
- Tutwiler Women’s Prison in Wetumpka - 25 staffers
- Kilby Prison in Montgomery - 14 staffers
- Staton Correction in Elmore - 13 staffers
- Ventress Correctional in Clayton - 13 staffers
Some 28 COVID-19 reports have been confirmed among ADOC’s thousands of inmates, while 16 are still classified as “active”.
Among those sick in the pandemic is an inmate at Staton Correctional who is “high-risk" because of “preexisting chronic health conditions.” ADOC said soon as that inmate began showing symptoms of the disease, he was immediately transferred from the prison’s infirmary to an area hospital. where he tested positive for coronavirus.
A decision was also made to raise Staton’s entire infirmary to a level-two quarantine out of an abundance of caution, meaning inmates are not allowed to leave the infirmary’s quarantine zone unless absolutely necessary.
Despite having just over two dozen cases of the highly infectious disease in an overcrowded, understaffed prison system, ADOC spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the department “is under no illusions whatsoever that the coronavirus likely is not present at a higher degree within our facilities than what is reflected by the number of symptomatic cases we have confirmed through testing.”
To date, just 229 have been tested among the system’s more than 26,000 inmates.
“It is important to note that the measure of success relative to COVID-19 in our facilities is, in fact, the same as it in the free world, and that measure is not about zero positive tests,” Rose added. “It’s about slowing the impact of the virus and maintaining critical medical services, which we believe we are doing and will continue to do.”
As for staffing, ADOC says it has a plan in place to reassign security personnel from across its system to ensure adequate staff levels.
