Touchstar Cinema’s Madison Square back open with restrictions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite the startling new numbers, more businesses are reopening and putting as many precautions as they can in place to keep you safe.
Last Friday Touchstar Cinemas in Mid-City started showing movies for the first time in months.
Guests can expect quite a few changes in their movie theater experience, but nothing too drastic.
Temperature checks are required prior to entry. And seating capacity will be limited.
WAFF spoke with Karishma Dattani, president of Touchstar Cinemas who says everything was thoroughly sanitized prior to reopening.
Karishma says all associates are required to wear face masks and guests are highly encouraged to wear them too.
There will be no refills on drinks or popcorn for safety measures.
Madison Square’s seating capacity used to be about 3,000 prior to renovation and now it’s 800. Karishma says this large seating area allows for easier social distancing.
“With our large seating we are already separating each row more than six feet apart. Now our ticketing software automatically blocks two seats on either side of your purchase to ensure that you have six feet separating from any other group that might purchase a ticket in the same row as you. It also reduces our capacity drastically so there’s not as many people in the auditorium," Karishma said.
Karishma says all employees have been rehired and Touchstar Cinemas will remain open as long as the state allows it.
She says the theater has not been too busy just yet but is excited for new releases to bring customers back in.
