Talladega Superspeedway talks Confederate Flag Ban

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Superspeedway spoke out Friday for the first time after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from all race tracks and events.
We are nine days away from the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, where normally hundreds of Confederate flags would wave in the air, but next weekend, that trend will forever change.
Confederate flags have been a familiar sight at NASCAR events since it was created in 1948, but next weekend, all eyes will be on Talladega as the race track welcomes fans, but not the Confederate flag.
“We know it’s a very sensitive issue for the Confederate flag. It’s a NASCAR policy that they announced on Wednesday and as a NASCAR owned race track, we are enforcing that policy for the Geico 500," said Brian Crichton, President of Talladega Superspeedway.
On Wednesday, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from all races and venues, distancing itself from what many see as a symbol of slavery and racism. On Friday, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who’s from Mobile, continued his support for the organization and the decision they made.
“I would love to see us get back to full capacity with fans and see how much more diverse we get, I would love for studies to be done on that," said Wallace.
Talladega will race with a limited number 5,000 fans in the grandstands next weekend based off COVID-19 guidelines, but as far as policing NASCAR’s new flag policy, “We’re still working on the procedures and guidelines,” Crichton said.
NASCAR will enforce the new policy just like any other item that’s banned or prohibited on site like glass bottles, and fireworks.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.