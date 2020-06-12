T-shirt printing company turns to making customized masks during COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve seen an Alabama football game, you’ve seen the work of Peake Screen Printing.
The Huntsville-based company is responsible for making game-day gear for many SEC universities and local schools, so when the coronavirus put a hold on sports, Peake Screen Printing was left to find new ways of keeping up business.
“A lot of what we do is athletic printing, and sporting goods just shut down," says Owner Bert Peake.
While clients no longer needed jerseys and helmet decals, there was a new article of clothing suddenly in high demand.
“Masks kind of became the new thing," says Peake.
With that, the printing company fired up its machines and got to work, but they weren’t making just any masks. Peake Screen Printing took the industry a step further to make custom masks, imprinting personal logos of businesses, schools, churches and organizations from across the state.
“It’s been very popular," says Peake. "It’s just part of the American culture that people want to identify themselves as a group.”
Not only do the custom masks help unite people together during what feels like a very isolating time, but the personalization also makes wearing the masks a lot more fun.
“I’m sure a lot of people were very uncomfortable wearing masks initially," says Peake. “But when you can identify them with a logo, then it just makes it a little easier.”
Peake says he’s grateful his company’s niche not only helped boost business but that it helped fill a need in the community as well.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.