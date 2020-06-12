Push to ban Confederate flag from local, county fairs fails in marathon session in Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Across the country, a movement to remove confederate flags, statues, and memorabilia is picking up steam.
Here in Ohio, lawmakers debated late into the night about the Confederate flag.
Overnight at the Ohio Statehouse, a number of members of Congress members spoke for hours about an amendment put forward by Juanita Brent from right here in Cleveland.
However, House Bill 566, which gives coronavirus aid to local and county fairs, passed without the Confederate flag amendment just after 1:30 a.m.
The amendment would have prevented the sale or display of any Confederate flags or merchandise at local or county fairs.
It was rejected in a 56-33 vote.
Confederate flags have been seen in places like the Lorain County Fair for years.
Representative Brent says the confederate flag is a banner of white supremacy and seeing it is a constant reminder of slavery.
Those opposed to banning the flag are concerned that preventing it violates the first amendment, and believe the decision should be up to the fairs themselves.
The Ohio State Fair banned the sale of Confederate flag merchandise in 2015.
