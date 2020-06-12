Perfect weekend with sunshine and mid 80s

Fair skies stay in place this evening with another comfortable night ahead, low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The weekend forecast looks fantastic for any outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine and low humidity on both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be seasonal in the middle to upper 80s. Next week will start off a touch cooler on Monday with temps in the low to middle 80s.
More clouds and more humidity will return to the forecast on Tuesday with a slight chance of isolated showers, highs will be in the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Spotty showers will be possible each afternoon for the rest of the week with above average temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
