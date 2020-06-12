Muhammad ready to compete at Georgia State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jamil Muhammad has had a heck of road traveled since his days at James Clemens.
Torn ACL, a transfer from Vanderbilt University lands him at Georgia State.
"I believe all of that has help my fortitude and help me become more of a mentally strong young man, Muhammad said. “And I think one word to describe me right now is fortitude. I believe that word embodies what I’m about.”
Jamil stays in touch with his community and James Clemens High School. even though he had to social distance from players, Coaches continue to love his leadership abilities.
“You know we take pride in that. And we talk about being family and the guys that come through here will tell you that they are family,” James Clemens head coach Wade Waldrop said. “I know I got about six or seven guys that dying to work out with our guys, but I cant let them do that. Hopefully these (COVID-19) guidelines will roll back later in July and we can have more of our former players around.”
Jamil will be headed back to campus as part of the second phase of players returning to voluntary workouts.
" I just keep my head down and keep working. That’s what keeps me humble and also my parents. i just have goals and aspirations that I want to achieve and it’s already done if it’s God’s will."
The Panthers open the season Sept. 5 against Murray State.
