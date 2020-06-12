LifeSouth Community Blood Center in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama’s Life South Community Blood Center is getting ready for Global Blood Donor Day this weekend. It’s a day to celebrate blood donors and their importance in our communities.
This year, there will be a new element to the donation process. LifeSouth will be testing all blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies.
According to District Director Sharon Carpenter, the testing process is simple.
A positive test result means antibodies to COVID-19 have been detected in your blood and you have likely been exposed to the virus.
Doctors say it's too soon to know if that means you're immune to it in the future.
If you want to find out if you have those antibodies, there are safety precautions in place for donors. Temperature checks and social distancing are enforced at LifeSouth.
LifeSouth says they have seen a surge in donors since they started doing this testing but as of yesterday, there is still an emergency need for donors.
“It’s very important for the young population to come out and support the community," Carpenter said. "You guys are healthy. That’s what we are always looking for in blood donors. So we want anyone really that is healthy but of course our older population is in quarantine and staying at home so it’s up to the younger population to come out and donate.”
LifeSouth supplies all hospitals in Northern Alabama and Carpenter hopes for a large turnout this weekend.
For more information about COVID-19 antibody testing you can visit lifesouth.org.