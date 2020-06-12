Justin Foscue continues MLB pipeline in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Justin Foscue is headed to the show. The Grissom High School alum and Mississippi State alum picked 14th by the Texas Rangers. Former coaches, friends, family excited and celebrated Foscue Wednesday night.
“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since being a little kid,” Foscue said moments after being selected. “My advisor called and said look out for number fourteen and the (Texas) Rangers. And at that moment I kinda envisioned my career in the back of my head. All the hard work I’ve put in, all the people that mentored me and supported me that have helped me get to this point, that was basically going through my head.”
Fosuce was dominant during his sophomore campaign in Starkville. In 67 games for the Bulldogs, he hit .331 with 14 home runs and added 60 RBIs. He had .395 on-base percentage and .564 slugging percentage.
