Hospitals welcome Calhoun nursing students back for clinicals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students preparing to join the medical field can now get hands-on training once again.
Back in March we told you that Calhoun Community College suspended clinicals for their health science program.
Last week students began going back.
Calhoun nursing students go to hospitals all across the valley in Athens, Decatur and many end at Huntsville Hospital.
But all the hospitals are keeping the students away from the designated areas where COVID-19 patients are treated.
They are also sending students in smaller groups to allow for social distancing.
Students are also returning to campus this summer session for lab work. But their temperature is checked before they can come inside.
The dean of health science Bret McGill tells us Calhoun is right in the middle of receiving applications.
He says the numbers are just as high as last year. He tells me he thinks that’s because many are seeing job security benefits since health care is essential
“I think our students are thankful to be kind of be back to doing what they do. And they’re all in this and they understand the risk of not just COVID-19 but any of those communicable diseases that they’ve always been exposed to because they’re going into healthcare. And I think its shined a light from a public perception now that says health care workers have always been at the front lines,” McGill said.
Some more good news, McGill tells me all the senior nursing students were able to graduate on time.
He says that’s because they had already finished the bulk of their clinical hours before the program was suspended in March.
