UPDATE: found elderly woman safe, identified

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison Police confirmed Ms. Susussila is safe and her family has been located.
They issued the all-safe alert shortly after the original alert on Friday morning.
ORIGINAL: The Madison Police Department needs your help.
Officers are requesting any information on an elderly, Indian female found walking in the area of Eastview Drive and Belle Ridge Drive.
The woman’s first name is possibly Susussila. She speaks very limited English.
If you know her, her family, or her place of residence, please contact Madison Police at 256-722-7190.
