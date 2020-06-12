Hartselle Aquatic Center not opening this year

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A real trip to the lake may be your best bet for enjoying the water this summer.
This week, Hartselle city leaders announced the city will not open the Hartselle Aquatic Center this year.
A Facebook post from the aquatic center states the city was unable to hire and train enough lifeguards to open for the season.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Mayor Randy Garrison says the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the lack of available instructors and training courses.
