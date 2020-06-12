Free COVID-19 testing next week in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur and Kroger have partnered to facilitate free drive-thru COVID-19 testing next week.
The three-day event will take place from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 16-18 in the parking lot of Epic Church at 607 14th Street SE.
Appointments are required for testing. Interested participants must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Those seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Individuals who don’t have symptoms and anyone with health concerns are still eligible for testing.
Upon arrival, participants should ensure their vehicle windows are rolled up when in the testing area. Individuals will also need to have their photo ID ready.
“We are grateful to the Alabama Department of Public Health for connecting Kroger Health with our city for this opportunity for the citizens of our community,” said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling. “Increased testing opportunities are vital as we continue to get people back to work.”
“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the City of Decatur in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”
This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
