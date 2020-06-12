Florence rally calls for peace, unity

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Florence, people sang, listened to live music and came together at McFarland Park for the “We are Royalty Rally.”
Organizers say they hope this event can show the community there’s hope for peace and unity.
“It doesn’t matter the color of your skin. It’s better for us all to stand together as one. More can get accomplished that way too," said organizer Israel Hill.
There were more than a couple dozen people at Friday’s event.
Organizers hope that the message continues beyond the rally.
