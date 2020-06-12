AWA calls Alabama ‘The cockfighting capital of the Southeast’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The advocacy agency, Animal Wellness Action, said Alabama is “the cockfighting capital of the Southeast.”
The AWA said it has asked U.S. Attorney, Jay Town, to investigate possible illegal cockfighting, and has called on Alabama state legislators to upgrade the state’s law against cockfighting.
Cockfighting has been outlawed in the state since as early as 1896.
But the AWA said Alabama is the global leader of trafficking gamecocks.
“We were able to obtain the shipping records and Alabama was one of the top states. We then obtained a series of videos made by a Filipino cockfighting channel where Alabama cockfighters basically went on video and said ‘hey, I sell 6,000 a year, I sell thousands,’” said AWA President, Wayne Pacelle.
Cockfighting is a criminal sport between two roosters.
Steel blades and other weapons are strapped to the birds’ legs.
They are then forced to fight one another in a violent death match.
“Cruelty to animals is a misuse of power. Animals are at our mercy. They depend on our kindness, our decency, our compassion, and to injure them for human amusement like in gladiator type fights where we watch the animals slowly die as the blood drains out of them, is wrong,” Pacelle said.
An investigation by AWA and other animal welfare groups, revealed several Alabamians are among the top shippers of fighting birds to Guam, Mexico, Vietnam and the Philippines.
It is a federal offense, and those who are caught face penalties of up to 5 years in prison for each violation, and fines of up to $250,000.
Pacelle said the state law needs to go further to catch offenders.
“It’s a maximum $50 fine with no jail time to engage in a cockfight. That’s why this action that we have highlighted in our Animal Wellness Action investigative report, is about interstate and foreign commerce in fighting animals,” Pacelle said.
The AWA and other groups have called on state legislators to upgrade the state law against cockfighting, in order to better align that law with the state’s tough anti-dogfighting law, and the strong federal anti-animal fighting statute.
