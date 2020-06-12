Athens man faces destructive device charges after pipe bomb was discovered

Rex Daniel Carter (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 12, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 12:47 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested Thursday after a pipe bomb was found on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.

Rex Daniel Carter, age 33, has been charged with possession of a destructive device.

Authorities received a tip that a possible explosive device was in a ditch along the roadside of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road on Thursday. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Association’s Hazardous Device team responded to the site.

A live pipe bomb was located.

Investigators developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Carter’s residence in Athens and found another explosive device along with materials used to build such devices.

Carter is being held in Limestone County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

Federal charges may be pending.

