Athens man faces destructive device charges after pipe bomb was discovered

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested Thursday after a pipe bomb was found on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.
Rex Daniel Carter, age 33, has been charged with possession of a destructive device.
Authorities received a tip that a possible explosive device was in a ditch along the roadside of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road on Thursday. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Association’s Hazardous Device team responded to the site.
A live pipe bomb was located.
Investigators developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Carter’s residence in Athens and found another explosive device along with materials used to build such devices.
Carter is being held in Limestone County Jail on a bond of $100,000.
Federal charges may be pending.
