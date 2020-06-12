Area athletes train on Vertimax

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The summer months are for high school basketball athlete to improve.
An area coach has a machine to help in all aspects of a players game
It’s called the Vertimax, a machine to help athletes strength, explosiveness and agility
“So it works on the foundation of the athlete, the physical foundation of the athlete,” Vertimax trainer Daryl Feagins said via phone. “It helps with the balance, the core, helps with agility, speed, overall quickness, and the biggest thing is explosiveness. So for those basketball players that want to dunk more consistently, it adds that for them. It probably adds four inches to their vert (vertical), probably in about two and half weeks.”
The machine also used at the college level and the NBA. Feagins hopes more high school programs can invest in the machine to help their sports teams.
“For a lot of football players that see a lot of quickness coming off the line, for those baseball and softball player they will see a lot more quickness getting to the ball, to the outfield and infield, Feagins added. "So they see a benefit from it , so they keep challenging each other to go farther and farther into the routine.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.