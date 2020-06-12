Another beautiful sunny & warm day across the Valley

Beautiful weather continues this morning and into this afternoon. This morning is the coolest morning we have had since the first of June. Temperatures are into the upper 50s for some spots while others are hanging out into the low 60s. Skies are clear and should stay that way through much of the day today. It will be a bit warmer this afternoon as we climb back into the mid to upper 80s, but humidity should stay low, which will make it feel comfortable across the Valley.