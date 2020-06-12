Alabama Food Bank Association receives peanut butter donation from state peanut producers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Food Bank Association announced Friday they received 11,520 jars of peanut butter from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association.
The donation provides an abundance of one of the most requested items at food banks.
The Alabama Peanut Producers Association (APPA) and its farmer members had already donated 5,760 jars of peanut butter to food banks in the state’s peanut growing areas to help those who are food insecure during the COVID-19 pandemic. APPA decided to donate even more statewide.
With the help of industry partners like Alabama Farm Credit, Alabama Ag Credit and First South Farm Credit, the group was able to make it happen. The peanut butter is provided by Peanut Proud, Inc., the nonprofit industry organization dedicated to humanitarian efforts. “Spreading Good” is the National Peanut Board’s initiative to share the love of America’s favorite and most consumed nut - peanuts - and pass along that joy to our local communities.
“Because of the generous support from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, our food banks are able to serve families experiencing economic crisis during this pandemic,” said Laura Lester, executive director of the Alabama Food Bank Association.
“Our network’s hunger-relief programs help deliver millions of pounds of nutritious food to the communities we serve across Alabama, and peanut butter happens to be an extremely nutritious and shelf-stable option.”
“We are blessed to grow a wholesome and nutritious crop," said Carl Sanders, Alabama Peanut Producers Association President.
"Peanut farmers are honored to share peanut butter with our friends and neighbors around the state.”
About Alabama Food Bank Association
The Alabama Food Bank Association works to end hunger by assisting the food bank network in obtaining more food and funds, fostering public awareness of the food banks’ mission, and creating partnerships to help alleviate hunger in Alabama. Every day, our eight members in Alabama - Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of East Alabama, Food Bank of North Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Selma Food Bank, West Alabama Food Bank, Wiregrass Area Food Bank - partner with a statewide network of food donors, emergency food pantries, and soup kitchens to provide food to hungry people. Fighting hunger requires significant funding for every step of the process—from acquiring food, to storing the food, to transporting the food to people in need. Learn more at alfba.org.
About Alabama Peanut Producers Association
Peanut butter is one of the most requested items by food banks. Loaded with protein and several vitamins and nutrients, peanut butter is shelf stable, versatile and does not require refrigeration. Alabama peanut growers take pride in growing a crop that provides so much to those who need it. The Alabama Peanut Producers Association is the check-off organization responsible for serving our peanut growers through education, promotion and research.
