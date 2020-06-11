Rep. Anthony Daniels: ‘it’s time to act’ on police brutality

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Protests around the country are calling for police reform, and there are dozens of ideas out there on what that means, and what would help communities the most.
One example we’ve already seen is in New York State.
They just removed a law that made some police officer personnel records secret.
We wanted to find out if Representative Daniels had heard of anything similar is being proposed here in Alabama.
Lawmakers won't meet in Montgomery for the next legislative session until February.
That is unless the governor decides to call a special session.
But Daniels tells us that doesn’t mean conversations aren’t happening now to be ready to address the issue.
Daniels says he thinks this is an issue with the entire system. he wants to be clear, he does not think we should wage a war on the police force in general, but that we need create a culture where officers are comfortable speaking up if they see something wrong.
“For me I’m actually really tired of having conversations, just for the sake of having conversations. I think it’s really time to move and act on a lot of this. Working with those individuals that are in the law enforcement community is a good start as well,” Daniels said.
Daniels also said working with individual city leaders and officers is a good start.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.