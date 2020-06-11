Protesters asking for changes in local law enforcement laws

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 100 people are outside the Huntsville City Council chambers.
Organizers say they want to see changes in city laws regarding law enforcement.
Just last week, the NAACP released a list of 10 demands for law enforcement agencies across the country.
One of those demands is for the immediate and mandatory release of police body camera footage.
An organizer of the protest says that's the main focus of today's protest.
While this is happening outside, inside the council chamber more than 50 people are signed up to talk to council members about last week’s protest.
We’re told they’ll be given 3 minutes each to voice their concerns.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.