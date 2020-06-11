Protest to precede Huntsville City Council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight, demonstrators will again take to the streets of Huntsville to protest the way law enforcement has interacted with crowds fighting for justice in the case of George Floyd’s death.
This comes after weeks of protests across North Alabama against police brutality, some of which have led to use of tear gas and rubber bullets.
Many protestors claim their demonstrations have been peaceful and say they do not understand the force that’s been used against them.
Tonight’s demonstration will begin at 5:00 p.m. outside the Huntsville City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
