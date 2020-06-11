2 people arrested for burglary in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators arrested two people on Wednesday.
Police say 34-year-old Amanda Hope Wright and 18-year-old Austin DeWayne Isbell were charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wright also has a felony drug warrant with Morgan County.
Authorities were made aware of a burglary in the Crane Hill area at a residence on Smith Lake. The suspects stole a boat trailer that was located at the residence and various other items from inside the residence, according to police.
“I commend the deputies and investigators for arresting these suspects, who are not from Cullman County, who came here to commit crimes. I am glad we were able to recover the victims property as well,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to thank the deputies and investigators who constantly work hard to make our community safer by arresting these suspects."
Wright and Isbell are currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center without bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.