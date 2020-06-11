Nursing homes going on more than 3 months of no visitors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past couple of weeks, most of Alabama has reopened. But the doors to our loved ones who live in a nursing home are still closed.
Right now nursing homes are still waiting on the go ahead from the governor and department of public health to allow visitors.
Annette Parker with the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home tells us she’s hopeful it is in July.
Parker tells us it's been a rough few months for her residents. Of course they are missing their family members terribly.
She says they’ve been doing window visits, phone calls and Facetimes.
But to keep the residents safe they haven’t let any new people move in since March.
Next week they will welcome their first new resident. But they will be quarantined for two weeks as a precaution.
We asked her if the pandemic has affected hiring. She says they’ve actually brought more people on.
“We’ve actually hired some CNAs, dietary and some LPNs and RNs just for extra staffing in case we do get it in the building. We still have not had anyone in the building have it,” Parker said.
The advice she has for family members and residents who are down right now; stay hopeful.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.