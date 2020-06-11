New study suggests link between blood type and COVID-19; UAB doctor weighs in

New study suggests link between blood type and COVID-19; UAB doctor weighs in
Preliminary research suggests a person's blood type may be linked to their susceptibility to COVID-19. (Source: WBTV)
By Catherine Patterson | June 10, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:02 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Does your blood type determine whether you’re more susceptible to getting COVID-19?

New data from 23andMe, the company that does genetic testing, suggests there’s a correlation between your blood type and how likely it is you’ll get the virus..

The study looked at information from more than 750,000 participants.

So far, preliminary data suggests that O blood type appears to be more protective against the virus when compared to other blood types.

23andMe said there was little difference in likelihood of getting COVID-19 when comparing the other blood types.

“It does look like some of the larger studies are baring this out," said Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom, UAB assistant professor of infectious diseases. "I would say it’s not conclusive, but I do think there appears to be a relationship between your blood type and who gets severe disease. Why that is? We don’t understand. So a lot more studies to come to really define if it’s a true association and why.”

This study has not been published or peer reviewed. 23andMe is recruiting more people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to enroll in the study.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.