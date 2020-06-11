Much less humidity today with cooler temperatures and sunshine

Happy Thursday! It is much nicer out there this morning & this stretch of beautiful weather should last all week.
We are waking up to a much more comfortable start to the day today with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning. Yesterday’s cold front ushered in cooler and drier weather overnight and that has humidity MUCH lower this morning. The best part is that this should last all the way into next week! High temperatures today will be back into the low to mid 80s and we will see plenty of sunshine. Afternoon winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
We’ll wake up to temperatures into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s each morning from Friday through Sunday. All three days will be dry and sunny with high temperatures ranging from 82 to 88 degrees. Humidity will remain low until next week when the summer heat builds back in.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
