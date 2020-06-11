Much less humidity today with cooler temperatures and sunshine

We are waking up to a much more comfortable start to the day today with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning. Yesterday’s cold front ushered in cooler and drier weather overnight and that has humidity MUCH lower this morning. The best part is that this should last all the way into next week! High temperatures today will be back into the low to mid 80s and we will see plenty of sunshine. Afternoon winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.